PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 to roll out on October 16: New weapons, vehicles and other upgrades

PUBG Mobile is set to get a bunch of new features and weapon upgrades in the next update. The company has teased some of these upgrades on its official Twitter handle. The update 0.15.0 would feature a new vehicle called BRDM-2 as a replacement to the Armoured UAZ.



Claim the high ground! Ledge grab, part of Update 0.15.0, is coming October 16! pic.twitter.com/yElb1wsxVG

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update would roll out on October 16. The new update is confirmed to get new features like ‘Ledge Grab’, which would allow players to climb in midair, moving from building to building, etc.

The new update also brings in a new weapon called Desert Eagle. The new pistol would fire on 0.45 ACP rounds and have support for sight, magazine and grip attachments. Desert Eagle would be available across all PUBG Mobile maps.

The new BRDM-2 vehicle now accommodates four players at a time. What’s more good about the amphibious vehicle is that it comes with bulletproof tyres.



Update 0.15.0 is going to be an absolute blast this October, with the addition of exploding fuel canisters! Set traps for your enemies, or react quickly and use them in firefights to secure the tactical advantage. How will you use this new addition to PUBG MOBILE? pic.twitter.com/DrYIjK5n6h

Lastly, PUBG Mobile’s next update would add exploding fuel canisters. These cans can cause damage to nearby players as they explode after dealing with damage from firearms or throwables.All the three features mentioned above were recently added to PUBG PC version number 30.