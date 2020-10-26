FAU-G set to launch in India in November 2020 as Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile

nCore Games, on October 25, dropped the first teaser of its action game called Fearless And United Guard (FAU-G). The action game is an Indian-made alternative to PUBG Mobile, which was banned in the country earlier this year. The FAU-G teaser post also confirms that the game will be launched in November 2020.

The company confirmed the launch via a Twitter post. “Good always triumphs over evil, the light will always conquer the darkness. May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G...Launching in November 2020!,” nCore Game tweeted.

The minute-long teaser video starts with the Indian army helicopters flying over the Galwan Valley. After 20 seconds into the video, Indian soldiers are seen having hand-to-hand combat with Chinese intruders, replicating the reported incident at the Galwan Valley

FAU-G is being developed by Bengaluru-based publisher nCore Games under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The actor, earlier, had announced that 20 percent of the net revenue made by FAU-G will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, a fund-raising initiative by the government of India to support members of the Indian paramilitary forces.

