172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|pubg-ban-in-india-fau-g-set-to-launch-in-india-in-november-2020-as-an-indian-alternative-to-pubg-mobile-6012981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FAU-G set to launch in India in November 2020 as Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile

FAU-G is being developed by Bengaluru-based publisher nCore Games under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Moneycontrol News

nCore Games, on October 25, dropped the first teaser of its action game called Fearless And United Guard (FAU-G). The action game is an Indian-made alternative to PUBG Mobile, which was banned in the country earlier this year. The FAU-G teaser post also confirms that the game will be launched in November 2020.

The company confirmed the launch via a Twitter post. “Good always triumphs over evil, the light will always conquer the darkness. May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G...Launching in November 2020!,” nCore Game tweeted.

The minute-long teaser video starts with the Indian army helicopters flying over the Galwan Valley. After 20 seconds into the video, Indian soldiers are seen having hand-to-hand combat with Chinese intruders, replicating the reported incident at the Galwan Valley.

related news

FAU-G is being developed by Bengaluru-based publisher nCore Games under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The actor, earlier, had announced that 20 percent of the net revenue made by FAU-G will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, a fund-raising initiative by the government of India to support members of the Indian paramilitary forces.

PUBG Mobile banned in India: A look at a few alternatives for gamers

The launch confirmation comes around the news of PUBG Mobile’s possible comeback in India. A job posting by PUBG Corporation on LinkedIn hinted at the possible return of the mobile gaming app to the Indian market. A job posting for “Corporate Development Division Manager” on LinkedIn was posted by PUBG Corp on behalf of Krafton on October 20.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 11:47 am

tags #FAU-G #PUBG

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.