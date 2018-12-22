PUBG, Asphalt 9, Fortnite and more: 10 best mobile games of 2018

A series of intriguing games hit the market in 2018 and gamers couldn't stop themselves from going at them. Here's a look at the 10 best games of the year. Binu Panicker @moneycontrolcom 1/10 PUBG Mobile | Tencent Games | The mobile version of the extremely popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG Mobile is arguably the most popular small screen game of 2018. Launched earlier in the year, the game was adjudged the Best Game of 2018 in Google Play Store and has already breached the 100 million mark in downloads. (Image: Tencent Games) 2/10 Asphalt 9 | Gameloft | The arcade racing game succeeded Asphalt 8, a popular racing game launched in 2013 and features licensed cars from biggest car brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, Audi, Mercedes, BMW, Koenigsegg and features flamboyant graphics. (Image: Gameloft) 3/10 Fortnite | Epic Games | Fortnite is another battle royale multiplayer game on the list where the main aim of a player is to survive till the end. Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite garnered more than 10 million players within the first few weeks of its launch which is commendable as the game is not available on Google’s Play Store and has to be downloaded from Epic’s website. However, iOS device users can download the game from Apple’s App Store. (Image: Epic Games) 4/10 Limbo | Playdead | Limbo is a side-scrolling puzzle adventures game in which the user controls the character of a nameless boy who is looking for his lost sister. The popular game has a minimalist black and white theme and has been rated as a masterpiece from multiple gaming critics. (Image: Playdead) 5/10 Alto's Adventure | Snowman | Alto’s Adventure is an endless runner snowboarding game developed by Snowman. In the high-speed game, the central character, Alto, embarks on a snowboarding journey braving elements and challenges while sliding and performing backflips. The game features physics-based gameplay with minimal yet fluid graphics. (Image: Snowman) 6/10 Helix Jump | Voodoo | It is an adventure game where a player has to guide a falling ball through a tower labyrinth. The adventure game is extremely popular with more than 1 billion downloads on Google’s Play Store. (Image: Voodoo) 7/10 PES 2019 | Fox Engine | Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 is the mobile version of the very popular windows and console game of the same name. The game has clocked more than 10 million downloads on Google’s Play Store and features smooth graphics, making the in-game characters resemble their real-life counterparts. (Image: Fox Engine) 8/10 Florence | Mountains | It is an interactive story and video game developed by the Australian studio Mountains and is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The game revolves around Florence, a 25-year old girl living a mundane life, who meets Krish and falls in love with him. What ensues is an emotionally complex gameplay which has been inspired by ‘slice of life’ graphic novels and webcomics. (Image: Mountains 9/10 Alto's Odyssey | Snowman | Alto's Odyssey is the sequel of Alto's Adventure with incremental upgrades such as added tricks, improved control over combos, ‘Zen Mode’ gameplay, along with new environments. The game has been highly recommended by several critics in their reviews and has already clocked more than 5 million downloads on Google’s Play Store. (Image: Snowman) 10/10 Shadowgun Legends | Madfinger Games | The game has been set in a futuristic world where humanity is combating alien invasion and Shadowguns, warriors and the heroes are the last line of defence. The game is available for download on Android, iOS and tvOS platforms. (Image: Madfinger Games) First Published on Dec 22, 2018 08:31 am