MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

PSA: Stop opening stray PDF's from sources that you don't recognize, it might be malware in disguise

Microsoft has reported that a dangerous malware called STRRAT was distributed in a massive email campaign last week

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
Microsoft has reported that a dangerous malware called STRRAT was distributed in a massive email campaign last week

Microsoft has reported that a dangerous malware called STRRAT was distributed in a massive email campaign last week


You can go ahead and blame films for this but people have a very warped notion of what a hacker really is. He doesn't sit around the computer typing in miles of code while floating magically between two keyboards with cheesy techno in the background.

A hacker usually looks for the simplest way in, he looks for the weakest link in your system security. You know what that is 99 percent of the cases? Human error. We have been so conditioned to blindly opening attachments on our mails that we often ignore the first rule of safety - never open attachments that you don't trust.

Microsoft's security intelligence team recently uncovered the beginnings of a large malware attack that is part of massive email campaign being sent out to email inboxes worldwide. The malware is attached to infected PDF files that when opened will steal your passwords and transfer them to a server.

The hackers in question are using compromised email accounts to deliver their 'payloads' and the emails are usually disguised as something our brains have been conditioned to click on blindly like outgoing payments, transaction alerts etc.

The group seems to be using social engineering around payment receipts and transaction alerts to get your attention and once you click on the PDF, your system is infected.

Do yourself a favour, check, double check and even triple check before opening or downloading any pdf's for a while.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Cybersecurity #data breach #malware #Microsoft #Online Security
first published: May 26, 2021 06:13 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.