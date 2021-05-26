PSA: Stop opening stray PDF's from sources that you don't recognize, it might be malware in disguise

Microsoft has reported that a dangerous malware called STRRAT was distributed in a massive email campaign last week

You can go ahead and blame films for this but people have a very warped notion of what a hacker really is. He doesn't sit around the computer typing in miles of code while floating magically between two keyboards with cheesy techno in the background.

A hacker usually looks for the simplest way in, he looks for the weakest link in your system security. You know what that is 99 percent of the cases? Human error. We have been so conditioned to blindly opening attachments on our mails that we often ignore the first rule of safety - never open attachments that you don't trust.



The latest version of the Java-based STRRAT malware (1.5) was seen being distributed in a massive email campaign last week. This RAT is infamous for its ransomware-like behavior of appending the file name extension .crimson to files without actually encrypting them. pic.twitter.com/mGow2sJupN

— Microsoft Security Intelligence (@MsftSecIntel) May 19, 2021

Microsoft's security intelligence team recently uncovered the beginnings of a large malware attack that is part of massive email campaign being sent out to email inboxes worldwide. The malware is attached to infected PDF files that when opened will steal your passwords and transfer them to a server.

The hackers in question are using compromised email accounts to deliver their 'payloads' and the emails are usually disguised as something our brains have been conditioned to click on blindly like outgoing payments, transaction alerts etc.

The group seems to be using social engineering around payment receipts and transaction alerts to get your attention and once you click on the PDF, your system is infected.

Do yourself a favour, check, double check and even triple check before opening or downloading any pdf's for a while.