Protiviti-IRTA study highlights urgent need for digital KYC processes

Protiviti and the International RegTech Association (IRTA) conducted a global study to investigate the effectiveness of existing (AML) know your customer (KYC or AML/KYC) processes, their impact on customer experience across various jurisdictions and the efforts by financial institutions to innovate KYC controls. This study focuses on the optimization of KYC processes. It provides a blueprint for adopting more efficient and effective KYC processes that improve customer experience and promote financial inclusion.

Current KYC controls and processes are manually intensive and time-consuming, frequently result in poor customer experience and can hinder financial inclusion. FIs can overcome these roadblocks by adopting digital solutions and digitally enabled shared platforms to optimize KYC processes. KYC optimization also requires the engagement of government and regulatory agencies to adapt existing regulatory frameworks and mechanisms and develop new ones as needed.

Regulators need to clear the path for innovation by developing consistent regulatory standards and mandating the development of common data models to support KYC optimization, including enabling secure information sharing. Key activities include adapting existing regulatory frameworks and mechanisms and creating new shared industry assets to support KYC optimization.

KYC stakeholders should form public-private partnerships to enable data sharing and operationalize KYC shared platforms. Clearly articulating best practices for the development of shared platforms and clarifying roles and responsibilities of stakeholders will enable and accelerate data sharing.

FIs should design a KYC optimization strategy supported by their boards and senior management. This means prioritizing data integrity and data governance initiatives and committing to modernizing legacy systems that house KYC data.

Digital solution vendors should deepen their understanding of KYC processes and increase stakeholders’ understanding of KYC digital solutions. They should either broaden their solutions or partner with other vendors to address KYC challenges more holistically.

Regulators should foster a culture of tech activism rather than one that is tech-agnostic. Tech activism requires regulators to be actively technology-informed, and to develop views on specific technologies without endorsing actual vendors.