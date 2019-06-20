Protiviti, Appway form alliance to enable financial institutions automate their KYC

The new service makes it possible for financial institutions to significantly reduce the number of manual hours required for their current KYC periodic review process.
Global consulting firm Protiviti has formed a business alliance with process software provider Appway to enable financial institutions to automate their Know Your Customer (KYC) programs in support of anti-money laundering (AML) policies and procedures. The new service makes it possible for financial institutions to significantly reduce the number of manual hours required for their current resource-intensive KYC periodic review process.
Charged with helping U.S. government agencies detect and prevent activities such as money laundering and terrorist financing, financial institutions must implement AML policies and procedures that rely on robust KYC programs. A key element of such programs is a periodic review of their customers' information.In the past, these reviews have required time-consuming manual processes to perform Customer Due Diligence (CDD) for all customers and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) for higher-risk customers. The new service offered by Protiviti and Appway includes the KYC Periodic Review Tool, which helps financial institutions better manage CDD and EDD requirements and streamline the periodic review process by leveraging Protiviti's regtech and compliance expertise and Appway's process orchestration and automation capabilities.