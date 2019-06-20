Protiviti, Appway form alliance to enable financial institutions automate their KYC

Global consulting firm Protiviti has formed a business alliance with process software provider Appway to enable financial institutions to automate their Know Your Customer (KYC) programs in support of anti-money laundering (AML) policies and procedures. The new service makes it possible for financial institutions to significantly reduce the number of manual hours required for their current resource-intensive KYC periodic review process.

Charged with helping U.S. government agencies detect and prevent activities such as money laundering and terrorist financing, financial institutions must implement AML policies and procedures that rely on robust KYC programs. A key element of such programs is a periodic review of their customers' information.