you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Proficio partners with Qualys to expand managed detection and response services

Proficio will also leverage Qualys’ Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory App.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Proficio, a global managed security services provider (MSSP), announced it is partnering with Qualys, a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, to fully integrate the Qualys suite of cloud-based solutions with Proficio's Managed Detection and Response capabilities.

As part of the expanded partnership, Proficio clients now have access to Qualys apps including Vulnerability Management, Asset Inventory Cloud Agents, File Integrity Monitoring, Policy Compliance, and Threat Protection, which contributes to Proficio's strategy of providing continuous threat visibility and protection. Proficio will also leverage Qualys' groundbreaking Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory App to help its clients to create a continuous, real-time inventory of known and unknown assets across on-premises, endpoint, multi-cloud, mobile, container, OT and IoT environments.

"We are excited to expand our successful partnership with Qualys and leverage their leading cloud security and compliance solutions," said Brad Taylor, CEO of Proficio. "Qualys allows us to take advantage of integrating a single backend while providing our clients with the functionality of 19 applications enabling enhanced visibility and deeper analysis for improved security. This is unique in the industry."

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

