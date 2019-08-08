App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Proficio partners with PatternEx to bring AI based threat detection solution

Proficio chose PatternEx because of their Virtual Analyst Platform's ability to detect advanced attacks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Proficio, a managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR) announced a partnership with PatternEx, a company in AI enabled cyber threat detection, and their Virtual Analyst Platform. Proficio chose PatternEx because of their Virtual Analyst Platform's ability to detect advanced attacks and to create custom models that target specific attacks faced by Proficio's clients.

"We are excited to partner with PatternEx to enhance our managed detection and response services," said Brad Taylor, CEO, Proficio. "Our mission is to provide the most advanced technology, integrated into a flexible and scalable managed services platform. With PatternEx, we can help our clients reduce risk by detecting new complex threats faster and more efficiently."

MDR providers benefit from deploying PatternEx in their Security Operations Centers (SOCs) because the software significantly increases advanced threat detection abilities, minimizes false positives and reduces time to detection and remediation times. PatternEx's Virtual Analyst Platform enables senior security analysts to leverage successful threat hunting tactics into customized AI-based threat models that can be used by all security analysts. Analyst investigation time is significantly reduced through Auto-Correlation which creates an instant attack story with relationships mapped across the cyber kill chain.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

