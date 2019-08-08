Proficio partners with PatternEx to bring AI based threat detection solution

Proficio, a managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR) announced a partnership with PatternEx, a company in AI enabled cyber threat detection, and their Virtual Analyst Platform. Proficio chose PatternEx because of their Virtual Analyst Platform's ability to detect advanced attacks and to create custom models that target specific attacks faced by Proficio's clients.

"We are excited to partner with PatternEx to enhance our managed detection and response services," said Brad Taylor, CEO, Proficio. "Our mission is to provide the most advanced technology, integrated into a flexible and scalable managed services platform. With PatternEx, we can help our clients reduce risk by detecting new complex threats faster and more efficiently."