Production-spec CFMoto 250SR caught on camera: All you need to know

After making its Indian debut with four new motorcycles, Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto is preparing to launch its fully-faired quarter-litre offering, the 250SR. While an official date of launch hasn’t been announced, the motorcycle was recently spotted in an undisguised avatar, hinting that a launch might be around the corner.

The motorcycle made its global debut in concept form in May, this year. Recently, a production-spec version of the motorcycle has been spotted which could mean that the company is planning to launch the motorcycle in India soon.

CFMoto has equipped the 250SR with LED DRLs and headlights. It also gets LED turn indicators as well as an LED tail lamp unit. It also gets raised clip ons, which make it appear more like a sports-tourer than a dedicated sportsbike.

The 250SR is equipped with a 249.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine makes 26.5 PS of maximum power and 22 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It was equipped with a tubular swingarm in its concept form, though the production-spec variant will be equipped with a standard box-section unit.