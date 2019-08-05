App
Technology
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Production-spec CFMoto 250SR caught on camera: All you need to know

CFMoto has equipped the 250SR with LED DRLs and headlights.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

After making its Indian debut with four new motorcycles, Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto is preparing to launch its fully-faired quarter-litre offering, the 250SR. While an official date of launch hasn’t been announced, the motorcycle was recently spotted in an undisguised avatar, hinting that a launch might be around the corner.

The motorcycle made its global debut in concept form in May, this year. Recently, a production-spec version of the motorcycle has been spotted which could mean that the company is planning to launch the motorcycle in India soon.

CFMoto has equipped the 250SR with LED DRLs and headlights. It also gets LED turn indicators as well as an LED tail lamp unit. It also gets raised clip ons, which make it appear more like a sports-tourer than a dedicated sportsbike.

Close

The 250SR is equipped with a 249.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine makes 26.5 PS of maximum power and 22 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It was equipped with a tubular swingarm in its concept form, though the production-spec variant will be equipped with a standard box-section unit.

related news

The motorcycle is equipped with a conventional underbelly unit, along with disc brakes on both the wheels. It also gets dual-channel ABS as standard. Though the 250SR will not be launched in India, the company will be introducing its elder sibling, the 300SR at the 2020 Auto Expo next year.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #250SR #Auto #CFMoto #Technology #trends

