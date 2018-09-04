App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Production-ready Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle showcased in US

During their 115th anniversary celebrations, Harley showcased the production version of the electric bike that will go on sale in August, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Four years after unveiling a electric concept bike under Project LiveWire, Harley-Davidson in June announced its plans to launch a range of products, including a sub-500cc motorcycle for India, an adventure tourer, a streetfighter and an array of electric bikes.

During its 115th anniversary celebrations last week, Harley showcased the production version of the electric bike that will go on sale in August, 2019. The LiveWire sports many small changes over the concept. The most prominent will be the headlamp design which now gets a body-coloured headlight cowl. More changes include a redesign of the fuel tank, seats and tail section. The charging port for the bike is hidden in the tank under a conventional fuel cap.

Like most premium electric vehicles, the LiveWire will feature a lot of tech including a full LED lighting and a full-colour TFT instrument cluster. The bike also gets smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth for calls, music, navigation and running diagnostics.

Suspension comes from fully-adjustable Showa suspension both front and back. Twin disc Brembo monoblocks handle braking duties.

The LiveWire will be manufactured at Harley-Davidson's facility in York, Pennsylvania. As of now, Harley has not announced power figures, range or the pricing for the LiveWire.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 12:18 pm

tags #Auto #Harley-Davidson #Technology

