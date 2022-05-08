Prince of Persia remake delayed again, moved to new studio

The remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time has been delayed further. Ubisoft announced that it was switching studios and the game would now be worked on by Ubisoft Montreal, the studio that made the original Sands of Time trilogy (Sands of Time, Warrior Within and The Two Thrones) released between 2003 and 2005.

The remake of Sands of Time was first revealed via a trailer in September 2020. It was bombarded by dislikes on YouTube, with tons of commenters pointing out that the game looked lacklustre and even worse than the original work.

The game was being developed at Ubisoft's Mumbai and Pune studios, which in an interview with online publication The Mako Reactor in 2020, blamed Ubisoft's Anvil game engine.

Senior Producer on the project, Annu Koul, was quoted as saying, "Anvil engine is mainly for open-world games. The game we have is a short, linear game and not an open-world game so there are many challenges we have to be wary of.”

They also explained that the visuals were a stylistic choice, and according to game director, Pierre Sylvain-Gires, they wanted to give the remake, "a unique visual treatment to make this game stand out from other games. It’s not another Assassin’s Creed, it’s not like the same Prince of Persia from 2008. It has to be unique."

Ubisoft announced on Twitter that it was moving the production of the game to its Montreal studio.