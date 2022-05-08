English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Prince of Persia remake delayed again, moved to new studio

    The remake was officially revealed in 2020 but was panned for being lacklustre

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
    Source: Ubisoft

    Source: Ubisoft


    The remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time has been delayed further. Ubisoft announced that it was switching studios and the game would now be worked on by Ubisoft Montreal, the studio that made the original Sands of Time trilogy (Sands of Time, Warrior Within and The Two Thrones) released between 2003 and 2005.

    The remake of Sands of Time was first revealed via a trailer in September 2020. It was bombarded by dislikes on YouTube, with tons of commenters pointing out that the game looked lacklustre and even worse than the original work.

    The game was being developed at Ubisoft's Mumbai and Pune studios, which in an interview with online publication The Mako Reactor in 2020, blamed Ubisoft's Anvil game engine.

    Senior Producer on the project, Annu Koul, was quoted as saying, "Anvil engine is mainly for open-world games. The game we have is a short, linear game and not an open-world game so there are many challenges we have to be wary of.”

    Also Read: Ubisoft launches Rainbow Six Mobile on iOS and Android, pre-registrations open

    Close

    Related stories

    They also explained that the visuals were a stylistic choice, and according to game director, Pierre Sylvain-Gires, they wanted to give the remake, "a unique visual treatment to make this game stand out from other games. It’s not another Assassin’s Creed, it’s not like the same Prince of Persia from 2008. It has to be unique."

    Also Read: Electronic Arts changes its tune on NFTs

    Ubisoft announced on Twitter that it was moving the production of the game to its Montreal studio.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Prince of Persia The Sands of Time #Ubisoft #Ubisoft Montreal #Ubisoft Mumbai #Ubisoft Pune
    first published: May 8, 2022 11:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.