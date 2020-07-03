Price drop alert | Vivo S1 Pro receives a price cut; check out details here

Vivo S1 Pro has seen a price cut in India. This is the second price cut for the midrange smartphone launched in January this year.

Vivo India has dropped the price of the S1 Pro by Rs 1,000. The smartphone now retails for Rs 19,990, which was the original launch price. Where is the price cut? you may ask. Due to the GST revision in April, Vivo had bumped the price of the S1 Pro by Rs 2,000, thus increasing its MRP to Rs 20,990.

The latest price cut was first reported by offline retailer Mahesh Telecom. The new pricing also reflects on e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a teardrop notch on top for the 32MP f/2.0 front camera.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary shooter. Vivo S1 Pro also features an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP F/2.4 depth sensor. The rear camera comes with support for Electronic Image Stabilisation.

Under the hood, the S1 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. For long battery life, the S1 Pro gets a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging support via USB Type-C.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, etc. For biometrics, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock.

Vivo S1 Pro comes in three colour options— Dreamy White, Jazy Blue, and Mystic Black.