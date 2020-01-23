Price drop alert: Mi A3 with 48MP triple-camera setup now available for Rs 11,999

Xiaomi has dropped the India price of Mi A3. The Android One smartphone was launched last year with value-for-money specifications.



Xiaomi India took to Twitter to announce the revised Mi A3 price. The smartphone, which was launched for Rs 12,999, has received a Rs 1,000 price cut and is now available for Rs 11,999. At this price, users get 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The 6GB+128GB variant is also discounted at Rs 14,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 15,999.

Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch Super AMOLED HD+ ‘Dot’ notch display with a resolution of 720x1580 pixels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone has a glass body with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Under the hood, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory powers the Mi A3. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Mi A3 also packs a 4,030 mAh battery on the Mi A3 with support for 18W fast-charging.

For photography, Mi A3 features three cameras on the back. There is a 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX586 primary sensor, coupled with an 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, there is 32MP front camera inside the notch with support for AI Face Unlock.