Price drop alert: Mi A3 with 48MP triple-camera setup now available for Rs 11,999

The 6GB+128GB variant is also discounted at Rs 14,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 15,999
Xiaomi has dropped the India price of Mi A3. The Android One smartphone was launched last year with value-for-money specifications.Xiaomi India took to Twitter to announce the revised Mi A3 price. The smartphone, which was launched for Rs 12,999, has received a Rs 1,000 price cut and is now available for Rs 11,999. At this price, users get 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The 6GB+128GB variant is also discounted at Rs 14,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 15,999.
Mi fans, we've got a new price for the #48MPAndroidOne phone - ₹
The #MiA3 also comes with:
- Super AMOLED Display
- In-screen fingerprint sensor
- Triple rear camera
Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch Super AMOLED HD+ ‘Dot’ notch display with a resolution of 720x1580 pixels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone has a glass body with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.
Under the hood, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory powers the Mi A3. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.
Mi A3 also packs a 4,030 mAh battery on the Mi A3 with support for 18W fast-charging.
For photography, Mi A3 features three cameras on the back. There is a 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX586 primary sensor, coupled with an 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, there is 32MP front camera inside the notch with support for AI Face Unlock.Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR Blaster, etc.