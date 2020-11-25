Price cut: Oppo F17, A15, A12, Reno 3 Pro now cheaper in India by up to Rs 2,000

Oppo recently announced a price cut on multiple devices, including the Oppo F17, Oppo A15, Oppo A12, and Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The price cut for these smartphones appears to be permanent and ranges between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.

First up is the Oppo Reno3 Pro, which now carries a price tag of Rs 24,990, for the base 8GB/128GB configuration. Additionally, the 8GB/256GB model will now set you back Rs 27,990, down from the original Rs 29,990 price tag.

The Oppo F17 also receives a Rs 500 discount on Amazon. The Oppo F17 was originally priced at Rs 18,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant but will now set you back Rs 18,490. Oppo has only slashed the price on the 8GB/128GB memory variant of the F17.

Oppo is also slashing the price of its budget A12, which will now set you back Rs 8,990, down from its original Rs 9,490 price. The Oppo A12 is available in a single 3GB/32GB configuration.

Another budget Oppo phone that has received a Rs 500 discount is the Oppo A15. The handset now starts from Rs 8,990 (2GB/32GB), down from its original Rs 9,490 price. Additionally, the 3GB/32GB variant is now priced a Rs 9,990, down from the original Rs 10,990 price.

The new price cuts for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo A12, Oppo A15, and Oppo F17 will be available on both online and offline retail channels.