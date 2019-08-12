App
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 08:10 PM IST

Preminen enter into Indian financial market with the launch of GoSahi.com

The platform using its advanced technology helps in guiding the customer to choose the correct loan offer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Preminen Price Comparison launched its maiden portal in the Indian financial marketplace - GoSahi.com. The platform helps the customer to not only compare different offers, but using its advanced technology, also guides the customer in helping chose the right offer. The customers also have the option to seek advice from a team of highly experienced and seasoned professionals for their requirements. The platform is LIVE with personal loan, business and home loan with the aim of expanding its lending product range in the near future.

GoSahi.com focuses on “phygital” which gives freedom to the customer to search and close the process digitally or have the option to search digitally and close the process physically. For the customer there is convenience, the technology that assists in selecting the best offer, and availability of backend physical team which will help the customer right from the application stage to the point where the actual loan gets disbursed. For financial institutions, they get the final application (in their desired formats) along with relevant documents thereby considerably reducing the amount of resources, time and effort required to process the application.

Gaurav Kumar, CEO of GoSahi.com talked about the new venture and said, “We are thrilled to launch GoSahi.com, one of its kind financial comparison platform for all our customers in the Indian market. As the platform goes well and beyond the conventional norm of plain vanilla comparisons, and hand-holds the customers through the entire loan availing process, it is already proving to be a big success in this space. Armed with the desire to offer transparency, objectivity and useful information to both the customers and financial institutions alike, we’re keen on helping everyone who is in need of a home, personal and/or business loan.”

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

