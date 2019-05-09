App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Practical applications of blockchain gain more traction: Deloitte Survey

83 percent of the 2019 blockchain-savvy survey respondents cite that their organizations see compelling use cases for blockchain.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Blockchain investment continues to surge as new, practical business applications gain traction and business leaders begin to see beyond the "hype cycle," according to Deloitte's "2019 Global Blockchain Survey.” While blockchain implementation continues to increase across financial services, its transformational importance is gaining momentum across multiple sectors, including technology, life sciences, media, telecommunications and government. The survey reveals that executives see blockchain as a more mature solution, while they're taking pragmatic approaches toward investments and adoption.

Eighty-three percent of the 2019 blockchain-savvy survey respondents cite that their organizations see compelling use cases for blockchain, and more than half (53 percent) reported that blockchain technology has become a critical priority for their organization this year — a 10 percentage point increase over last year. This momentum is translating into action, with 40 percent reporting that they are willing to invest USD 5 million or more in new blockchain initiatives over the next 12 months.

More organizations across a wider variety of sectors are expanding and diversifying their blockchain initiatives. This is occurring even as uncertainty remains about having the talent, strategic vision and experience to adopt blockchain solutions and fully realize the technology's benefits. Overall, survey respondents pointed to more diverse advantages than in 2018.

"The tone and terms of the debates around blockchain are shifting, according to this year's study, incorporating more use cases and strategic visions of the future," said Linda Pawczuk, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. blockchain leader. "As the blockchain story continues to mature and begins a new chapter, we believe the question for executives is no longer 'Will the technology work?' but, 'How can we make this technology work for us?'"

related news

Emerging disruptors overwhelmingly cite business models and value chains (42 percent) as the most significant advantage of blockchain, whereas enterprise respondents were equally split between security/lower risk and business models/value chains (23 percent for both). In fact, 71 percent of enterprise organizations believe that blockchain provides greater security than conventional information technology solutions, while only 48 percent of emerging disruptors feel the same.
First Published on May 9, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Salman Khan advised Kiara Advani to change her name from Aaliya, here' ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

MET Gala 2019: When Deepika Padukone the Barbie had her ‘stumblelina ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant on Pakistan flag controversy, let Modiji put m ...

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody; good friend Pooja Bedi hop ...

L&T Buys Mindtree Shares Worth Rs 368 Crore

Assam Rifles to Train Together With Coast Guard, Assist in Maritime Op ...

Modi a Failure PM, non-BJP Alliance Will be in Power on May 23: Chandr ...

'Indecisive KCR, Opportunist Chandrababu': Bandu Dattatreya's Thumbs-d ...

Ready to Return if Supreme Court Assures I Will Not be Arrested Till C ...

'Keep Hurling Abuses': Amit Shah Sees an Advantage for BJP in Oppositi ...

Grey Worm and Missandei Dancing to 'My Boo' on 'Game of Thrones' Set i ...

Nirav Modi Failed to Convince Judge That 'Strong Ties' With Britain Po ...

Why Take Canadian Akshay Kumar Aboard INS Sumitra? Congress's Divya Sp ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

How lack of transparency in government data is forcing economists to c ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, developmental work may give BJP edge over ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Top Huawei and Honor phones worth buying in India: From Huawei P30 Pro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.