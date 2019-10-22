App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Powering the future of smart banking: Mashreq Global Services

Santhosh Mahalingam, Managing Director of MGS, talks about how technology is transforming the bank’s business processes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mashreq Bank, the largest private sector bank in the UAE, embarked on an ambitious digital journey a couple of years ago. One of its goals was to reduce the bank’s physical footprint to half and thus transform the experience of the customers. Today, about 95 percent of the bank’s transactions are ‘digitally originated’.

The key facilitator of this digital journey is the bank’s innovation center based in Bengaluru—Mashreq Global Services (MGS)-- which has evolved beyond being a technology support center for the bank. The center now has broadened its scope to more critical areas such as information security, credit underwriting, risk & compliance and retail & wholesale operations.

MGS has also invested significantly on technologies like RPA and machine learning to support the bank’s digital journey. The center is now working on ‘digitally fulfilling’ the transactions, which are originated through various digital channels.

Close
In this video, Santhosh Mahalingam, Managing Director of MGS, talks in detail about the bank’s digital transformation process, the ‘vision bot’ that clears thousands of checks a day and the way forward.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 08:39 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.