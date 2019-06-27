App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power discom BYPL to launch app to enable consumers reduce electricity consumption

This initiative has the potential to save around 72 MUs and over Rs 29 crore annually, BYPL spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Power discom BYPL has partnered with several private bodies to launch a number of initiatives including a 'behavioural energy saving app' to cut down on electricity consumption.

The behavioural app -- Susthome -- developed by BYPL and TERI, will track consumers energy consumption patterns, analyse and compare it with that of similar homes in the vicinity and show energy saving potential, a BSES Yamuna Power Limited spokesperson said.

"If consumption is higher than that of similar more 'energy-efficient homes', it will also provide customised solutions. Essentially, it will hand-hold the enlisted consumers in reducing their energy consumption, carbon footprint and electricity bills by influencing their behavioural patterns," he said.

In the first phase of a pilot project, selected cooperative housing societies in Mayur Vihar will use this app. In the second phase, the initiative will be scaled up to cover around two lakh residential consumers, the BYPL spokesperson said.

This initiative has the potential to save around 72 MUs and over Rs 29 crore annually. It will also result in even more efficient management of power demand and potential to reduction of around 8-10 MW in East and Central Delhi areas, he said.

Under the demand side management initiatives to reduce power demand and bring-in energy efficiency, BYPL has partnered with TERI, Panasonic India and Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) to launch three ambitious and novel initiatives.

"These initiatives include the behavioural energy saving app, green division concept and solar micro grids with battery storage. These initiatives have the potential to save around 380 million units of electricity and 2.6 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide annually," the spokesperson said.

"Through such initiatives, the peak power demand can be reduced by shifting a part of the power load to the non-peak hours. It will also negate the need of additional power purchase, distribution network security, reliability of supply and reducing distribution losses," BYPL CEO P R Kumar said.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 05:50 pm

