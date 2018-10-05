Post-Brexit, UK looks to use Midlands Engine route to cement tech partnership with India

The United Kingdom is looking at strengthening its technology partnership with India through Midlands Engine, an initiative to drive greater investments into post-Brexit UK.

James Brokenshire, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government in the UK, was in New Delhi on October 4, leading a trade delegation to promote business and technology opportunities in India.

"It (the visit) is part of our regional growth strategy for the UK economy and the strong trading relationship that we have with India, worth about 18 billion pounds. But as we look to a post-Brexit world, and the opportunities we will have as we leave the European Union, we want to harness each of our regions," he said.

The Midlands is broadly a geographical area in central England, and Midlands Engine "is made up of local authorities and local enterprise partnerships across east and west Midlands," as described by The Guardian.

Part of the reason Brokenshire was in India was to further promote the UK-India Tech partnership, announced by Prime Minster Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Theresa May in April this year.

As part of the partnership, UK would invest an initial amount of 1 million pounds for a pilot and potentially up to 13 million pounds y 2022.

The first part of the project was connecting UK with Pune in Maharashtra, focusing on the future of mobility. The partnership is with Indian manufacturing giant Bharat Forge.

Talking about the potential of the partnership in India's Smart Cities project, Brokenshire said the UK was very conscious about the kind of association they have in India.

As an example, he said both India and Midlands were looking at elctric vehicles, and the UK is now considering mandating electric charging points into its regulation so that the new homes that are being constructed have an inbuilt capacity to support such vehicles.

In terms of the skills required for the technology transfer, Brokenshire said, "We want to attract people and talent to come to the UK not just to study but also support...innovation."

In November 2016, as a part of the larger move to check net migration into UK, the country had raised the minimum salary threshold for tier 2 inter-company transfer visas, which are usually used by the Indian IT industry, from 24,800 pounds to 30,000 pounds.

This has had some impact on the technology services industry, for whom the UK is the second largest market after the United States.

The move was also criticised at the time because EU citizens had free movement rights in the UK as well.

Brokenshire said that "as part of our leaving the European Union, we are going to be changing our immigration system" and EU citizens, who now have free movement rights in the UK, would also be treated equally with people from other parts of the world.

He also said startups and small businesses were a large part of the partnership between Midlands and India.

"Small and medium enterprises are the key to the economy here and in the UK. A lot of innovative businesses are small by their nature, but their ideas and potential for commercialization is huge," he said.