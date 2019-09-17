Porsche teams up with Rimac: What to expect

After the announcement of the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG Project One, German luxury automobile manufacturer Porsche decided to add its name to the competition. Teaming up with Rimac, the company is planning to develop its most powerful hypercar yet.

Porsche has partnered with the Croatian electric hypercar manufacturer, who’s latest offering makes a mind-bending 1900 PS of maximum power. The German carmaker also announced that it has increased its stake in Rimac to 15.5 percent. Rimac is also a supplier of electric vehicle tech for Aston Martin’s Valkyrie.

“Porsche has been supporting Rimac and its positive development for a year now,” explains Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board responsible for Finance and IT. “We quickly realized that Porsche and Rimac can learn a lot from each other. We believe in what Mate Rimac and his company have to offer, which is why we have now increased our stake and intend to intensify our collaboration in the field of battery technology.”