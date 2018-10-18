Porsche launches luxury SUV 2019 Cayenne in India priced at Rs 1.19 crore

Take a look at the 2019 Porsche launched in Indian in three variants -- Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Italian carmaker, Porsche today launched the new 2019 Cayenne in India. The third generation of the Cayenne brand was unveiled in August and uses the same MLB platform as the Bentley Bentayga and Audi Q7. (Image source: Porsche) 2/6 The SUV gets a host of upgrades over the outgoing model including a new chassis, separated link design for the front axle and multi-link rear axle which is offered as optional. Visually, the car gets sharper, but the overall silhouette remains similar. The car also gets the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PLDS) or LED Matric Beam headlamp. (Image source: Porsche) 3/6 The car also gets the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PLDS) or LED Matric Beam headlamp. (Image source: Porsche) 4/6 As for mechanicals, you get a choice between a 340 bhp V6 and 550 bhp V8 petrol engine. Transmission comes via an 8-speed Tiptronic S gearbox. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and boasts of a top-speed of 286 kmph. (Image source: Porsche) 5/6 The E-Hybrid on the other hand makes 462 bhp of power and features a boost strategy. In all-electric mode on a fully charged battery the SUV can do 44 kilometers at a top-speed of 135 kmph. (Image source: Porsche) 6/6 As for pricing, the Porsche commands a starting price of Rs 1.19 crore for which bookings began in June. (Image source: Porsche) First Published on Oct 18, 2018 07:18 am