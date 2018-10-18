App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 07:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Porsche launches luxury SUV 2019 Cayenne in India priced at Rs 1.19 crore

Take a look at the 2019 Porsche launched in Indian in three variants -- Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Italian carmaker, Porsche today launched the new 2019 Cayenne in India. The third generation of the Cayenne brand was unveiled in August and uses the same MLB platform as the Bentley Bentayga and Audi Q7. (Image source: Porsche)
1/6

Italian carmaker, Porsche today launched the new 2019 Cayenne in India. The third generation of the Cayenne brand was unveiled in August and uses the same MLB platform as the Bentley Bentayga and Audi Q7. (Image source: Porsche)
The SUV gets a host of upgrades over the outgoing model including a new chassis, separated link design for the front axle and multi-link rear axle which is offered as optional. Visually, the car gets sharper, but the overall silhouette remains similar. The car also gets the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PLDS) or LED Matric Beam headlamp. (Image source: Porsche)
2/6

The SUV gets a host of upgrades over the outgoing model including a new chassis, separated link design for the front axle and multi-link rear axle which is offered as optional. Visually, the car gets sharper, but the overall silhouette remains similar. The car also gets the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PLDS) or LED Matric Beam headlamp. (Image source: Porsche)
The car also gets the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PLDS) or LED Matric Beam headlamp. (Image source: Porsche)
3/6

The car also gets the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PLDS) or LED Matric Beam headlamp. (Image source: Porsche)
As for mechanicals, you get a choice between a 340 bhp V6 and 550 bhp V8 petrol engine. Transmission comes via an 8-speed Tiptronic S gearbox. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and boasts of a top-speed of 286 kmph. (Image source: Porsche)
4/6

As for mechanicals, you get a choice between a 340 bhp V6 and 550 bhp V8 petrol engine. Transmission comes via an 8-speed Tiptronic S gearbox. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and boasts of a top-speed of 286 kmph. (Image source: Porsche)
The E-Hybrid on the other hand makes 462 bhp of power and features a boost strategy. In all-electric mode on a fully charged battery the SUV can do 44 kilometers at a top-speed of 135 kmph. (Image source: Porsche)
5/6

The E-Hybrid on the other hand makes 462 bhp of power and features a boost strategy. In all-electric mode on a fully charged battery the SUV can do 44 kilometers at a top-speed of 135 kmph. (Image source: Porsche)
As for pricing, the Porsche commands a starting price of Rs 1.19 crore for which bookings began in June. (Image source: Porsche)
6/6

As for pricing, the Porsche commands a starting price of Rs 1.19 crore for which bookings began in June. (Image source: Porsche)
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 07:18 am

tags #Auto #Porsche #Slideshow #Technology

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.