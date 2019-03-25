Porsche launches Cayenne Coupe to rival BMW X6 M

German luxury carmaker Porsche has added the Coupe body style to its lineup with the announcement of the 2020 Cayenne Coupe. With an adaptive rear spoiler and an optional carbon fibre roof, the Cayenne Coupe is set to rival biggies like the BMW X6 M.

Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, Oliver Blume, describes the car as “having an even more dynamic design and new technical details that position it as more progressive, athletic, and emotional.” The vehicle also includes a redesigned rear section with sharper lines, an adaptive rear spoiler, individual rear seats and either a panoramic fixed glass roof fitted as standard or an optional carbon fibre roof.

The adaptive rear spoiler is a part of Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) and extends by 5.3 inches above speeds of 90 km/h, increasing downforce to the rear axle. The car is also fitted with a large panoramic fixed glass roof as standard. But it can be upgraded to a carbon fibre roof, which is exclusive to the Coupe. This roof is a part of three lightweight sports packages which also include weight-reduced 22-inch GT Design wheels, fabric seat centres in Pepita, and carbon fibre and Alcantara accents in the interior. The Cayenne Turbo Coupe also gets a Sports Exhaust System as an option.

All Cayenne Coupe models will come with the Sport Chrono Package as standard equipment, but two more engine options will be available. The standard Cayenne Coupe shares its engine with the Cayenne, which is a 3-litre turbocharged V6 motor producing 335 bhp of maximum power and 450 Nm of peak torque. The Cayenne Turbo Coupe, on the other hand, is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 that churns out 541 bhp and 768 Nm of peak torque.

The Cayenne Coupe is expected to hit the showrooms by the end of 2019. It will have a base price of $75,300 (approximately Rs. 51 lakhs) (ex-showroom).