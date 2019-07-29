Porsche Macan 2019 facelift: Porsche drives Macan SUV into India starting at Rs 69.98 lakh

Porsche has updated its smallest capacity SUV, Macan and has been launched for the Indian market today. The German luxury car manufacturer has already made the Macan facelift available in the international markets.

Porsche is offering the Macan in two variants- Macan and Macan S. The company has decided to discontinue the Macan Turbo which was previously on sale in the Indian market. Both the variants will also receive Porsche’s Sport Chrono package as an optional extra. This adds launch control, driving modes, upgraded gearbox maps for faster gearshifts, sportier response, dynamic transmission mounts, a stopwatch to time your laps and other driving and performance aids.

The SUV gets an updated styling in the form of a sleeker grille, sportier air dams and a revised all-LED headlight setup. The Macan facelift also gets connected LED tail lamps like the latest 911s complete with the integrated Porsche insignia.

The interiors have also been redesigned and now feature a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which features the latest version of the Porsche Connect System. It also borrows its steering wheel from the current-gen 911. However, the Macan retains its physical knobs and buttons as opposed to the touch-based controls around the gear lever seen in modern Porsches.

Porsche has priced the Macan at Rs 69.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Macan S at Rs 85.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The Macan pricing makes it a whole Rs 10.4 lakh cheaper than the outgoing model and competes with the likes of the Audi Q5 and Jaguar F-Pace, among others.