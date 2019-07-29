App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Porsche Macan 2019 facelift: Porsche drives Macan SUV into India starting at Rs 69.98 lakh

Porsche is offering the Macan in two variants- Macan and Macan S. The company has decided to discontinue the Macan Turbo which was previously on sale in the Indian market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Porsche has updated  its smallest capacity SUV, Macan and has been launched for the Indian market today. The German luxury car manufacturer has already made the Macan facelift available in the international markets.

Porsche is offering the Macan in two variants- Macan and Macan S. The company has decided to discontinue the Macan Turbo which was previously on sale in the Indian market. Both the variants will also receive Porsche’s Sport Chrono package as an optional extra. This adds launch control, driving modes, upgraded gearbox maps for faster gearshifts, sportier response, dynamic transmission mounts, a stopwatch to time your laps and other driving and performance aids.

The SUV gets an updated styling in the form of a sleeker grille, sportier air dams and a revised all-LED headlight setup. The Macan facelift also gets connected LED tail lamps like the latest 911s complete with the integrated Porsche insignia.

Close

The interiors have also been redesigned and now feature a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which features the latest version of the Porsche Connect System. It also borrows its steering wheel from the current-gen 911. However, the Macan retains its physical knobs and buttons as opposed to the touch-based controls around the gear lever seen in modern Porsches.

related news

Porsche has priced the Macan at Rs 69.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Macan S at Rs 85.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The Macan pricing makes it a whole Rs 10.4 lakh cheaper than the outgoing model and competes with the likes of the Audi Q5 and Jaguar F-Pace, among others.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 02:03 pm

tags #Auto #Macan #Porsche #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.