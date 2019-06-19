Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder gets new engine and manual transmission

German carmaker Porsche recently took the covers of the 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 and the 718 Spyder. Among the most prominent changes is the introduction of a new engine, along with a manual transmission.

The previous-gen Cayman GT4 was launched in 2015 and came with a 3.8-litre flat-six engine, but that was changed when Porsche swapped the flat-six for a turbocharged flat-four motor. The naturally aspirated flat-six engine is set to return in the new Cayman GT4 and the 718 Spyder and now pumps out 420 PS of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque.

Both cars have a 0-100 km/h time of 4.4 seconds, but the Cayman GT4 has a higher top speed of 304 km/h. The 718 Spyder can clock 301 km/h, which is impressive, nevertheless. The company has stated that it has worked on the 911 Carrera’s engine to remove the turbocharger and add Piezo injectors. It also gets a cylinder deactivation system along with a few changes, though the signature boxer sound seems to be unchanged.

The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox which is tuned with a long gear ratio. It also gets an auto rev-matching feature which can be turned off manually. Both the cars have a kerb weight of 1,420 kg, while the new GT4 is 90 kg heavier than its predecessor.