Popular game Fortnite to host Rs 54 crore prize money tournament for everyone

Epic Games, the publisher of the game, Fortnite, which has been taking the gaming community by storm, has announced that it will be conducting a tournament starting this July 14. Called the Fortnite Summer Skirmish Series, the tournament will have a total prize pool of $8 million (Rs 54 crore).

Fortnite is a survival game that was released on July 25, 2017. Within a year of its release, the game has seen a surge in its revenue.

Interestingly, the $8 million tournament is not limited to pros and popular streamers. Fortnite has stressed on the fact that all players who have shown a flair at playing the game will have a chance to win even if they haven’t streamed or affiliated to a team.

In a blog post, Epic Games said, “We are excited to announce that this summer Epic Games will host the Summer Skirmish series. We’re kicking off an 8-week series of competitions where we’ll be awarding $8,000,000 in prize money. The events start this weekend with a $250,000 Duos competition. Participants will be made up of community creators and Fortnite players who have demonstrated their competitive prowess. The format and competitors may change from week-to-week, so stay on your toes!”

While the invitations for the inaugural summer skirmish have already been sent, the next few weeks will see invites being sent to new players and teams for the tournament. Interestingly, qualifying or failing to qualify for one week does not guarantee your participation in the following weeks.