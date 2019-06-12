App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poor data mastery impacting ability to drive value from data: Oracle report

More than half of organisations do not have a data management strategy in place, the report states.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

On average only 50 percent of companies in Asia Pacific (APAC) are confident they can master their data – that is manage, secure and gain insight from data, and use it responsibly.

Capabilities in these four areas aren’t projected to increase in the next three years, according to a new study from cloud company, Oracle, called ‘Rediscovering trust in your data and security’. This is despite respondents recognising the value of achieving excellence in these areas, with the top three benefits being cited as increased customer loyalty, brand value and productivity.

“We know that being able to leverage data gives immense business benefit and a lead that others find hard to diminish,” said Andrew Sutherland, Senior Vice President, Technology and Systems, Oracle APAC and EMEA. “But these findings suggest that organisations are still being overwhelmed by the data deluge faced. Companies need to tackle the problem head on. This will come from better internal practices and putting data management strategies and enhanced security controls in place. Additionally, the prudent use of cloud and emerging technologies like AI and automation will also be key as we hit that tipping point where the data and security challenge is becoming just too big for humans alone.”

Close
Key findings:

  • More than half of organisations do not have a data management strategy in place

  • Less than 50 percent are highly confident in their ability to manage, secure data and use their data responsibly

  • Less than 40 percent are highly confident they can manage data to generate meaningful insights

  • Key departments are still not accepting both accountability and responsibility for data management

  • Data security protocols are often not understood, or abided by.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 08:29 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.