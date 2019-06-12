Poor data mastery impacting ability to drive value from data: Oracle report

On average only 50 percent of companies in Asia Pacific (APAC) are confident they can master their data – that is manage, secure and gain insight from data, and use it responsibly.

Capabilities in these four areas aren’t projected to increase in the next three years, according to a new study from cloud company, Oracle, called ‘Rediscovering trust in your data and security’. This is despite respondents recognising the value of achieving excellence in these areas, with the top three benefits being cited as increased customer loyalty, brand value and productivity.

“We know that being able to leverage data gives immense business benefit and a lead that others find hard to diminish,” said Andrew Sutherland, Senior Vice President, Technology and Systems, Oracle APAC and EMEA. “But these findings suggest that organisations are still being overwhelmed by the data deluge faced. Companies need to tackle the problem head on. This will come from better internal practices and putting data management strategies and enhanced security controls in place. Additionally, the prudent use of cloud and emerging technologies like AI and automation will also be key as we hit that tipping point where the data and security challenge is becoming just too big for humans alone.”