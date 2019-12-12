Poonawalla Finance’s hassle-free lending attracts more under-served borrowers

Pune-based NBFC, Poonawalla Finance Private Limited, is leaving no stone unturned to serve the 'under-served' borrowers in India.

Poonawalla Finance, which has emerged as one of the country’s fastest growing Digital Lending NBFC, has crossed INR 1000 Crore AUM (Assets Under Management) in November 2019, within 8 months from its inception.

Part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group having a net worth of USD 8.4 billion, Poonawalla Finance is known for its versatility in terms of financial products for the retail segment and technology-driven lending solutions. It has distinguished itself by introducing an easier approachability to serve the financial needs of the under-served segment.

The USP of Poonawalla Finance lies in its l approach towards quicker and hassle-free lending with Minimum Documentation, Easy Application Process, Attractive Rate of Interest and ZERO Pre-Payment Charges. Being in the NBFC space with its equity and cash-rich group, Poonawalla Finance offers significantly lesser rates of interest as compared to other NBFCs.

Poonawalla Finance’s primary focus is to develop and invest in its technology that supports its digital lending platform and capabilities. With a mix of data analytics, data science, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning, Poonawalla Finance is well on its way to develop a holistic and robust lending ecosystem, to evaluate customers’ creditworthiness, ensure quick credit decisions, and loan disbursement within the shortest turnaround time, within a few hours in some cases.

Adar Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Finance said, “It is a great moment for us to cross the milestone of INR 1000 Crore in AUM in such a short period. We will experience strong growth and endeavor to touch INR 1500 Crore AUM by March 2020. We are looking to achieve organic growth by creating value propositions with innovative products and high-end technologies that would enable us to be the market leaders in this domain.”