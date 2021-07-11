MARKET NEWS

Police in Japan arrest a man for selling Zelda: Breath of The Wild save files

The save files contained rare items and boosted character abilities

Moneycontrol News
July 11, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST
According to a report by BSN, The Niigata Prefectural Police in Japan have arrested a man for selling The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild save files. These files were apparently tampered with to give players rare items and helped boost character abilities.

Zelda wasn't the only game this was done for, the man confessed to making 10m yen (Approx. Rs 67,62,000) from selling tampered save files for various games. He sold them at an auction website and made close to 3500 yen (Rs 2,300) per save the file. The listing at the auction was advertised as "the strongest software".

The police said that the 27-year old Chinese man was living in Tokyo unemployed and was charged with violating Japan's Fraud Competition Prevention Act. The police were first informed about the case when they became aware of two save files that were sold to unidentified people outside the prefect in April. The source was then tracked to the man arrested.

The police also issued a warning to people telling them, "not to modify save game data or buy data".

The Japanese police also arrested a man in February of this year for selling modified Pokémon creatures. He was caught giving another player a modified Sobble for 4400 yen (Rs 2,900).
