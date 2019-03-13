App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polestar 3 in the works: Will take on Tesla Y

The Polestar 3 is the third entry in the series after the company stated its intention of following as simple numeric nomenclature.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Swedish carmaker Volvo’s all-electric company Polestar announced its third model named the Polestar 3. Posing as a coupe-SUV, the Polestar 3 will lock horns with Tesla Y and Audi Q4 e-Tron among others. The Polestar 3 is the third entry in the series after the company stated its intention of following a simple numeric nomenclature.

Though the Polestar 1 is the only car on sale as of now and the Polestar 2 is next in line, the Swedish company is already preparing their third vehicle. The Polestar 1, which is a plug-in hybrid with two electric motors driving the rear wheels and a petrol engine powering the front, costs close to Rs 1.5 crores (ex-showroom). Combined, the car is propelled by 600 bhp of maximum power and 1,000 Nm of peak torque.

The Polestar 2, on the other hand, has a 78 kWh battery pack which can take the car up to 500 km. The all-electric drivetrain makes 300 kW of power and 660 Nm of peak torque. It is set to be launched as an avant-garde 5-door fastback, packed with distinctive design flourishes. The Polestar 2 is expected to be launched by early 2020.

The company has not revealed any more details about the Polestar 3, apart from the fact that it will be an all-electric SUV. It might enter production by 2021, though the company has no plans of entering the Indian market anytime soon. This is because Volvo is planning to launch its series of electric and Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) in India.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 05:51 pm

tags #Auto #Polestar 3 #Technology #trends

