Polestar 3 in the works: Will take on Tesla Y

Swedish carmaker Volvo’s all-electric company Polestar announced its third model named the Polestar 3. Posing as a coupe-SUV, the Polestar 3 will lock horns with Tesla Y and Audi Q4 e-Tron among others. The Polestar 3 is the third entry in the series after the company stated its intention of following a simple numeric nomenclature.
Though the Polestar 1 is the only car on sale as of now and the Polestar 2 is next in line, the Swedish company is already preparing their third vehicle. The Polestar 1, which is a plug-in hybrid with two electric motors driving the rear wheels and a petrol engine powering the front, costs close to Rs 1.5 crores (ex-showroom). Combined, the car is propelled by 600 bhp of maximum power and 1,000 Nm of peak torque.
The Polestar 2, on the other hand, has a 78 kWh battery pack which can take the car up to 500 km. The all-electric drivetrain makes 300 kW of power and 660 Nm of peak torque. It is set to be launched as an avant-garde 5-door fastback, packed with distinctive design flourishes. The Polestar 2 is expected to be launched by early 2020.