Podcasts: The most preferred source of entertainment for Gen Z & Millennials

Pulkit Sharma

While Gen Z and millennials are often not likely to tune into radio, they are still interested in audio content. There has been a rise in listenership to internet-based audio for the last couple of years, after a period when iPods, iPod minis, iTunes had become a rage. There is a surge in international listenership for audio from professionals, advertisers, and consumers. With the times, Gen Z and millennials prefer content as per their terms and on devices that are most convenient to them.

How millennials switched from reading to listening to podcasting is an interesting phenomenon. Youth has slowly begun to be less receptive to digital display, commercial radio, television and has instead been streaming shows of their interests to a laptop or mobile screens, with pause and fast-forward buttons.

A third of millennials are reported to be listening to 5 or more podcasts in a week by the Adobe Analytics team. The study also says that 52 percent of the listeners said they listened to podcasts on the way to work or while working, and 42 percent listen to podcasts while in the car.

While Radio is a live stream, podcasts are on-demand audio programmes that one can listen to wherever they go at any time as per their convenience. While commuting or driving, listeners can listen to their preferred genre, be it comedy, news, education, music, or chat shows and lectures. Podcasts are also found to be an effective platform for advertising.

It is the target audience which is the key indicator of the content type in a podcast. Millennials, used to getting what they want and when, and this liberty of choosing the time & place is one of the most important aspects of podcast. To millennials, time is always more valuable than money and podcast is one of the most effective ways to reach out to them. Millennials and Gen Z want content, and good quality content, a demand and need that can be capitalized by the podcasters.

While podcasting was a more than USD 300 million industry in 2017 for US, and for China, where its size is around USD 7 billion, in India, this industry is slowly progressing. Once advertisers see its potential in reaching out to consumers, Indian advertising industry will take notice.

India never had the culture of listening to talk-based radio, unlike the USA and has always listened to news-related content any time of the day only on the private channels. Lack of awareness plays a crippling effect on the growth of the podcast industry in India. However, with the fast-growing penetration of smartphones across India along with availability of good connectivity, thanks to GoI’s Digital India campaign, people from tier 2 & 3 cities and rural India are expected to contribute to huge demands in near future, provided the content is available in their local language.

The potential for vernacular audio platforms in India is limitless with approximately 70 percent of Indian population becoming the consumer of audio content on varied subjects. Podcast platforms need to create awareness and provide choice to the consumer across ‘The Real India’ that speaks regional languages and show long term commitment to achieving double digit growth in vernacular podcasts.

While the real task is to get listeners subscribe to podcasts in their languages, with players producing dedicated content and allowing people to create and publish their own content in their own language, it is just a matter of time before the podcast industry and regional podcast sectors start emerging and growing big in the days to come.