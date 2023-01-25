Poco X5 Pro launch in India tipped to take place on February 6

The Poco X5 series is set to get its debut in Indian markets next month. The Poco X5 Pro was recently spotted in the hands of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now, Poco has announced Pandya as brand ambassador for Poco and will be promoting the upcoming X-series.

While Poco has not provided an official launch date for the Poco X5 series in India, a new poster has emerged suggesting an official release date in the country.

The poster reveals that the Poco X5 Pro India launch will take place on February 6 at 05:30 pm, a day of OnePlus’ flagship announcement. The poster shows a photo of Pandya holding up the Poco X5 Pro and reveals a Flipkart logo, suggesting that the device will go on sale via Flipkart after its launch.

Additionally, there’s no mention of the vanilla Poco X5 or Poco X5 series, which suggests that the Poco X5 Pro 5G might hit Indian shores solo. This shouldn’t come as no vanilla Poco X4 model was released last year. We also believe that the Poco X5 Pro price in India will fall in the sub-25 smartphone segment, slightly higher than its predecessor, the Poco X4 Pro (Review).

The tweet also reveals the design of the Poco X5 Pro, particularly the triple-camera setup on the back, which appears to be reminiscent of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. This does seem to be in-line with previous reports that have suggested that the Poco X5 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. Also Read: Redmi Note 12 series launched in India with up to 120Hz AMOLED display, 200 MP triple camera setup and 120W charging Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Specifications The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The handset comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For optics, there’s a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 camera sensor at the helm paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and 2 MP macro unit. On the front, you get a 16 MP selfie camera. The Note 12 Pro Speed Edition sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports DCI-P3, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 10-bit colours. It boasts an IP53 rating for splash resistance and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio support. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a headphone jack. Also Read: Upcoming Smartphones February 2023: Here are some of the smartphones to look out for next month In Pics | Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Review in five minutes

Carlsen Martin