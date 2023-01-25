 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poco X5 Pro launch in India tipped to take place on February 6

Jan 25, 2023

We expect the Poco X5 Pro price in India will fall in the sub-25 smartphone segment.

The Poco X5 series is set to get its debut in Indian markets next month. The Poco X5 Pro was recently spotted in the hands of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now, Poco has announced Pandya as brand ambassador for Poco and will be promoting the upcoming X-series.

While Poco has not provided an official launch date for the Poco X5 series in India, a new poster has emerged suggesting an official release date in the country.

The poster reveals that the Poco X5 Pro India launch will take place on February 6 at 05:30 pm, a day of OnePlus’ flagship announcement. The poster shows a photo of Pandya holding up the Poco X5 Pro and reveals a Flipkart logo, suggesting that the device will go on sale via Flipkart after its launch.

Additionally, there’s no mention of the vanilla Poco X5 or Poco X5 series, which suggests that the Poco X5 Pro 5G might hit Indian shores solo. This shouldn’t come as no vanilla Poco X4 model was released last year. We also believe that the Poco X5 Pro price in India will fall in the sub-25 smartphone segment, slightly higher than its predecessor, the Poco X4 Pro (Review).