    Poco X5 Pro launch in India tipped to take place on February 6

    We expect the Poco X5 Pro price in India will fall in the sub-25 smartphone segment.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 25, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

    The Poco X5 series is set to get its debut in Indian markets next month. The Poco X5 Pro was recently spotted in the hands of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now, Poco has announced Pandya as brand ambassador for Poco and will be promoting the upcoming X-series.


    While Poco has not provided an official launch date for the Poco X5 series in India, a new poster has emerged suggesting an official release date in the country.