Poco X4 Pro 5G with 108 MP triple camera setup launching on February 28

Poco recently unveiled the global launch date for the Poco X4 Pro 5G. The Poco X4 Pro is set to arrive globally on February 28 and the brand has already started teasing aspects of the device.



POCO is about to start this year with a bang!

Join us for #TheAllAroundACE global launch event on February 28th at 20:00 GMT+8!

We are bringing you #POCOX4Pro 5G and #POCOM4Pro!

— POCO (@POCOGlobal) February 23, 2022

The Poco Global Twitter handle has confirmed that the Poco X4 Pro 5G will arrive globally on February 28 alongside the Poco M4 Pro. The global launch event will take place on February 28 at 20:00 GMT+8.

While Poco has provided a lot of details about the X4 Pro, it has confirmed that the phone will pack a 108 MP primary camera sensor. It will also be the first time that a Poco device will incorporate a 108 MP camera sensor.

Reports also suggest that the Poco X4 Pro 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which was unveiled earlier this year.

The device comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which comes with 5G network support. It will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. Xiaomi has packed a 5000 mAh battery in the device, which supports 67W fast charging.

On the back, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G camera setup includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor. The phone features an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera. The phone has stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.