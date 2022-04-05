Poco X4 Pro 5G sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India.

Poco X4 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999. The 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India goes on sale starting today via Flipkart.com. Poco X4 Pro 5G comes as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G but with a 64MP main camera.

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB storage configuration is available for Rs 19,999. Poco X4 Pro 5G India price for the 8GB + 128GB storage option is set at Rs 21,999.

The phone comes in Poco Yellow, Laser Blue and Laser Black colours. As part of the launch offers, customers with an SBI card can claim a Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase via Flipkart.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It comes with a hole-punch display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The Poco X4 Pro 5G camera setup features a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front camera.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.