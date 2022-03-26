Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India officially teased ahead of March 28 launch

Poco X4 Pro 5G India variant will feature a 64MP main camera.

Poco X4 Pro 5G launch in India is slated to take place on March 28. The smartphone is almost a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Poco X4 Pro 5G India variant will come with a 64MP triple-camera setup that sits on a huge rectangular block. Poco will announce the official pricing details at the event on March 28. Meanwhile, the company has teased the Poco X4 Pro 5G India price and other details ahead of the launch.

Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India will be below Rs 20,000. The company’s top chief Anuj Sharma confirmed the news during an interview with India Today. Given that the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs 20,999, it was a given that its rebranded version with a 64MP primary camera will come with a slightly lower price tag.

Poco launched the M4 Pro 4G as a rebadged Redmi Note 11S. Similar to the Poco X4 Pro 5G, the M4 Pro 4G came with a 64MP main camera. Its rebranded version, the Redmi Note 11S, has a 108MP main camera. The difference in the main camera sensor brought the Poco M4 Pro price in India down to Rs 14,999, which is Rs 1,500 lower than Redmi Note 11S (Review).

Based on the same strategy, we can expect the Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India to be set at Rs 19,499 or Rs 19,999. The company will announce the official pricing details at the launch.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 64MP main camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front camera. There is a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.