Poco M4 Pro launched in India, Poco X4 Pro 5G unveiled globally: Check price, specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in Europe is expected to arrive soon in India.

Poco X4 Pro 5G has been launched worldwide. The device comes as a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which was launched in global markets earlier this year. At the Poco X4 Pro 5G launch event, the company has also launched the Poco M4 Pro 4G.

Poco X4 Pro 5G price

Poco has launched the X4 Pro 5G in two storage options. The base 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs 25,200), whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs 29,500). The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes in three colours - Laser Black, Laser Blue, Poco Yellow.

Poco M4 Pro 4G price

Poco M4 Pro 4G price starts at EUR 219 (roughly Rs 18,500) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage option. The device also comes in 8GB + 256GB storage and is priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs 22,700). The phone arrives in Poco Yellow, Cool Blue and Power Black colours.

Poco M4 Pro 4G India price and availability details have been announced as well. The phone has been launched in India in three storage options. The base 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs 16,499. Poco M4 Pro 4G price in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant is set at Rs 17,999. The phone goes on sale starting March 7 via Flipkart.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G is a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which will launch soon in India as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen is flat and comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

The device has a triple-camera setup on the back. Poco X4 Pro 5G camera setup includes a 108MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera.

Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 695 SoC. There is up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications

Poco M4 Pro 4G has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a 90Hz refresh rate display with a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera. The Poco M4 Pro 4G camera features a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The device draws power from a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which is also found on the Redmi Note 11S (Review). The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone has dual speakers, IR Blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.