Poco X4 Pro 5G launch in India officially confirmed to take place on March 28: Specs, features

Poco X4 Pro 5G India variant will feature a 64MP main camera.

Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch date has been announced. The new Poco smartphone will debut in India on March 28. Poco had unveiled the X4 Pro 5G globally last month. The India variant is expected to arrive with some changes in the specifications.

Poco X4 Pro launch in India confirmed

Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch event will be hosted on March 28. The company will host the event virtually to unveil the Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India and its availability details. The 5G smartphone is rumoured to launch as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. However, the Poco X4 Pro 5G camera setup will be slightly different from the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

Poco X4 Pro 5G India variant is rumoured to feature a 64MP main camera as opposed to the 108MP sensor found on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The rest of the specs are likely to remain the same. This means that the phone will come with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front camera.

Other Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications include a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It comes with a hole-punch display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. There is a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.