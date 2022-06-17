Poco X4 GT to launch alongside Poco F4 5G in India on June 23

Poco, the company originally founded as a sub-brand to Xiaomi, has announced that it will be launching the Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 5G in India on June 23. The company confirmed the news through a post from their official twitter account.

The online launch event has been scheduled for 20:00 GMT +8, which is around 5:30 pm here in India, and it will be livestreamed on the company's official site, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

Poco F4 5G Specifications

The Poco F4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. It boots MIUI 13 out of the box.

The Poco F4 5G sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel from Samsung. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Connectivity options include 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and more. The Poco F4 5G also comes with stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

In optics, the Poco F4 5G gets a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the Poco F4 5G opts for a 20 MP selfie camera.

Poco X4 GT Specifications

The X4 GT is rumored to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which has so far not made its way outside of China.

It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also has Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display, and features a MediaTek 8100 Dimensity SoC under the hood. The SoC has been paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Like other Poco phones, the X4 GT will feature Xiaomi's MIUI 13 user interface, based on Android 12. It will likely feature a 20-megapixel camera up front, and triple camera module on the back, with a 64-megapixel primary camera, alongside an 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

The phone will have a 5080mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.