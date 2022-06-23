Poco X4 GT launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 144Hz Display: All you need to know

The Poco X4 GT has officially been unveiled globally alongside the Poco F4 5G. The Poco X4 GT arrives as a premium mid-range smartphone with a MediaTek chip, high refresh rate display, and super-fast charging support.

Poco X4 GT Price

The Poco X4 GT is priced at EUR 400 (Roughly Rs 32,900) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back EUR 450 (Roughly Rs 37,000). The Poco X4 GT is available in three colours, including Blue, Black, and Silver. There’s no word whether the Poco X4 GT will arrive in India anytime soon, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Poco X4 GT Specifications

The Poco X4 GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for improved heat management. The chip is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The X4 GT also packs a 5,080 mAh battery with 67W charging support.

The handset sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also has a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

For optics, the Poco X4 GT gets a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. The handset runs Android 12-based MIUI 13. The Poco X4 GT comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an X-axis linear motor, and a headphone jack.