Poco X4 GT key specifications revealed ahead of June 23, could be rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Poco recently confirmed that it would be launching another X series smartphone along with the Poco F4 5G on June 23. The Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT are set to make their global debut on June 23 and could be arriving in India soon after.



The future is about speed. Unlock possibilities with #POCOX4GT fully packed with MediaTek Dimensity 8100.

More playing, less waiting, and #NoSpeedLimited. pic.twitter.com/GoOJc7IM6I

— POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 18, 2022

The smartphone brand recently took to Twitter to reveal some key specifications of the upcoming Poco X4 GT. In a bunch of recent teasers, Poco has confirmed that the X4 GT will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The company has also hinted that the device will feature a 144Hz refresh rate.

However, unlike the Poco F4 5G, which will use an OLED panel, the Poco X4 GT will opt for an IPS LCD screen. Additionally, Poco has also confirmed that the X4 GT will feature a large battery with 67W fast-charging support. From its design and specifications, we know that the Poco F4 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S.

Now, the specifications teased by Poco suggest that the X4 GT will be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro+. The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ features a starting price of 2,099 yuan (Rs 24,300) for the base 8GB/128GB model in China.

Poco X4 GT Expected Specs

The Poco X4 GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for improved heat management. The handset sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, DC Dimming, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Poco X4 GT gets a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also has a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The handset runs Android 12-based MIUI 13. The X4 GT also packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 120W charging support.