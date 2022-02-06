Poco X4 5G Indian model spotted on Geekbench, looks like a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

The Poco X4 is touted to be the next smartphone from the brand’s X series. While information about the Poco X4 is still scarce, the handset has already been spotted on several certification websites. Now, the phone has been listed on Geekbench.

A Xiaomi smartphone with model number 2201116PI was spotted on Geekbench. The global variant of the Poco X4 with model number 2201116PG was previously certified in Thailand by NBTC. The current listing with model number 2201116PI appears to be the Indian version of the Poco X4.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the upcoming Poco X4 looks similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in China earlier this year. The device scored 688 points in the single-core test and 2053 points in the multi-core test.

The Poco X4 is listed with a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The listing also reveals that the device will run Android 11. If the Poco X4 debuts as a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, then you can also expect it to get a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, it will get a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro lens. Additionally, it would also mean that the Poco X4 would be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and 67W wired fast-charging support. The Redmi Note 11 Pro also opts for a 16 MP selfie camera.

The Poco X4 5G is tipped to launch in India in the first quarter of 2022. If the Poco X4 5G does feature the same specifications as the Redmi Note 11 Pro, then it is safe to say that the upgrades are quite significant. As of now, there is no official launch date for the Poco X4, but we can expect more information in the coming weeks.