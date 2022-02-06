MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Poco X4 5G Indian model spotted on Geekbench, looks like a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

    The Poco X4 5G is expected to use the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

    The Poco X4 is touted to be the next smartphone from the brand’s X series. While information about the Poco X4 is still scarce, the handset has already been spotted on several certification websites. Now, the phone has been listed on Geekbench.

    A Xiaomi smartphone with model number 2201116PI was spotted on Geekbench. The global variant of the Poco X4 with model number 2201116PG was previously certified in Thailand by NBTC. The current listing with model number 2201116PI appears to be the Indian version of the Poco X4.

    The Geekbench listing suggests that the upcoming Poco X4 looks similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in China earlier this year. The device scored 688 points in the single-core test and 2053 points in the multi-core test.

    The Poco X4 is listed with a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The listing also reveals that the device will run Android 11. If the Poco X4 debuts as a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, then you can also expect it to get a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

    For optics, it will get a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro lens. Additionally, it would also mean that the Poco X4 would be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and 67W wired fast-charging support. The Redmi Note 11 Pro also opts for a 16 MP selfie camera.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Poco X4 5G is tipped to launch in India in the first quarter of 2022. If the Poco X4 5G does feature the same specifications as the Redmi Note 11 Pro, then it is safe to say that the upgrades are quite significant. As of now, there is no official launch date for the Poco X4, but we can expect more information in the coming weeks.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #GeekBench #Poco #smartphones #Snapdragon #Xiaomi
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 12:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.