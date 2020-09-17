Poco X3 with Snapdragon 732G and 120Hz Display launching in India on September 22

Poco is set to launch a new smartphone in India next week. The Poco X3, which arrived globally earlier this month, is coming to India on September 22. The company has confirmed that an online-only launch event for the Poco X3 will be held at 12:00 pm on September 22.



It's time to redefine #SmoothAF.

Get ready for the #POCOX3. Arriving on 22nd September at 12 noon on @Flipkart.

According to the tweet, the Poco X3 will be a Flipkart exclusive.

Because the Poco X3 NFC was already unveiled globally, so we already know the specs of the device. The Poco X3 NFC is priced at EUR 229 (Approx. Rs 20,000). The price of the phone in India is unknown, but the Poco X2 starts from Rs 17,499 in the country. We expect the Poco X3’s price in India to start from Rs 19,999, which suggests it will compete directly with the Realme 7.

Poco X3 Specs

To recall, the Poco X3 NFC was unveiled globally last week, debuting as the first phone to feature a Snapdragon 732G SoC. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Poco X3 NFC packs a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Poco X3 NFC sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen features Gorilla Glass 5 and supports HDR10. The punch-hole camera cut out on the display houses a 20 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the Poco X3 boasts a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

The Poco X3 also features an aluminium frame with a plastic black. The phone is also IP53 compliant for protection from water and dust splashes. The Poco X3 NFC arrived globally in two colour options – Shadow Gray or Cobalt Blue.