Poco X3 sale today at 12 pm in India: Check price, cashback offers, specifications

Poco X3 sale starts today at 12 pm. The smartphone under Rs 20,000 will be available via a flash sale on Flipkart. Key Poco X3 specifications include a 6,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 732G processor, and a 64MP quad-camera setup.

Poco X3 sale details

As mentioned above, the Poco X3 sale starts at 12 pm via Flipkart. As part of the launch offers, customers can get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent discount on ICICI Credit Card EMIs, no cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,889 per month, etc.

Poco X3 price and storage options

Poco X3 price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. Poco X3 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage models are priced at Rs 18,499 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

It comes in two colours - Shadow Grey, Cobalt Blue.

Poco X3 competes against the likes of Realme 7 Pro (Review), Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and other smartphones priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Poco X3 specifications

Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The 120Hz dynamic refresh rate screen has a tiny punch-hole cutout for the 20MP front camera.

Under the hood, Poco X3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Poco X3 India variant also gets a bigger 6,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Camera-wise, Poco X3 sports a quad-camera setup on the back. There is a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, paired with a 13MP 119-degree ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

Poco X3 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner like its predecessor. The smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.