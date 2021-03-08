Poco X3 Pro specifications leaked; Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, 8GB RAM tipped

Poco X3 Pro launch in India has been rumoured for quite sometime. Ahead of the launch, Poco X3 Pro specifications have leaked online. The phone is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM.

Poco is yet to announce the official Poco X3 Pro India launch date. The smartphone is expected to launch in March in India. A new report from 91Mobiles claims that the device will come in two storage options. The base variant will have 6GB RAM with 128GB memory. The high-end 8GB RAM model will come with 256GB storage. Poco X3 Pro will come in Black, Blue, and Bronze colours.

The device is also rumoured to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. It is said to be an improved version of the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The report further reveals that the phone will come with 4G LTE connectivity and no 5G support. It will sport a 120Hz FHD+ display as well. Under the hood, the Poco X3 Pro will come with a 5,200 mAh battery.

The device will be an improved version of the Poco X3 (Review) launched late last year in India.

There is no official word on the Poco X3 Pro launch date. It is advised that you take the leaked reports with a pinch of salt.