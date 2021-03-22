English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Poco X3 Pro launch on March 22: Everything you need to know

Poco could also launch the Poco F3 at the Poco X3 Pro launch event.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST
Poco X3 (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Poco X3 (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Poco X3 Pro launch is scheduled for March 22 at 8 pm GMT. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed some of the key Poco X3 Pro specifications and features. Various reports and leaks have also leaked the Poco X3 Pro price ahead of the official launch event. Here is everything you need to know

Poco X3 Pro price (rumoured)

Poco X3 Pro price is expected to be around €300 (roughly Rs 24,900) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone will also launch in a 6GB + 128GB variant for €250 (roughly Rs 21,800).

It will come in three colours - Black, Blue, and Bronze.

Poco X3 Pro specifications 

Close

Related stories

As per leaked specifications, the Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It will also come with 450 nits of brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Under the hood, the Poco X3 Pro performance unit will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. It will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will pack a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dual speaker setup with Hi-Res audio.

Rumoured specifications suggest that the phone will come with a 48MP quad-camera setup. The primary camera will be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Poco could also launch the Poco F3 at the Poco X3 Pro launch event. Leaked Poco F3 design renders suggest that the smartphone would be a rebranded Redmi K40. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Poco #smartphones
first published: Mar 22, 2021 08:19 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.