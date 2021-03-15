Poco X3 Pro launch in India confirmed for March 30

March is shaping up to be a busy month for the Indian smartphone industry. We’ve already seen the launch of several smartphones from Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo, etc. with several more courtesy of Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme yet to come. However, we are set to get one more addition to the list of smartphone launches in March.



Time to break the price-performance(P:P) benchmark. Brace yourselves as we get ready to unleash MAD #PROformance on 30.03

Remember: Only a POCO can beat a #POCO. Guesses? pic.twitter.com/Nu5Zy9A0JG — POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 15, 2021

Poco X3 Pro will be arriving in India on March 30. While we’ve known that the Poco X3 Pro has been coming for a while now, the brand only recently teased the launch through an official tweet.

While the tweet doesn’t share any details on specifications, pricing or availability, it does suggest a focus on performance, with the tweet noting; “time to break the price-performance (P:P) benchmark.” While Poco hasn’t revealed the name of the device, it will likely be the Poco X3 Pro.

Poco X3 Pro Expected Specs

The Poco X3 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 800 series chipset, possibly a new Snapdragon 860 SoC. The phone will sport a 120Hz FHD+ display as well and pack a 5,200 mAh battery. The phone is also expected to support 4G LTE connectivity, but not 5G. We expect Poco to reveal more information about the device in the days leading up to its launch.