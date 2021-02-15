MARKET NEWS

Poco X3 Pro gets certified on NBTC, hinting at imminent launch

The certification suggests that Poco X3 Pro will not support 5G connectivity and will use 4G LTE connectivity instead

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 06:14 PM IST
File image: Poco X3

Chinese device maker Poco is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its mid-range X series. The Poco X3 Pro recently received Thailand’s NBTC certification with the model number M2012J20SG. The handset previously bagged certification on the Bureau of Indian Standards (model number M2012J20SI).

The certification on NBTC, first spotted by Pricebaba, suggests that the Poco X3 Pro will not support 5G. Instead, it will use 4G LTE connectivity. The X3 Pro has already received Malaysia’s SIRIM, Europe’s EEC, IMDA, FCC, and TUV Rheinland.

Apart from the certification, few other details about the Poco X3 Pro are available. However, previous reports have suggested that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is over two years old now. The Snapdragon 855 chip could also indicate the lack of 5G connectivity.

The Poco X3 Pro is also said to have a 48 MP quad-camera setup. It is also said to run Android 11 out of the box with the MIUI 12 skin on top. Other details of the Poco X3 Pro are still unknown, but if it continues the tradition of past Poco X series phones, then it will likely debut in the mid-range, sitting just above the Poco X3 (Review).
TAGS: #Poco #smartphones
first published: Feb 15, 2021 06:14 pm

