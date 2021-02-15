Poco X3 Pro gets certified on NBTC, hinting at imminent launch

File image: Poco X3

Chinese device maker Poco is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its mid-range X series. The Poco X3 Pro recently received Thailand’s NBTC certification with the model number M2012J20SG. The handset previously bagged certification on the Bureau of Indian Standards (model number M2012J20SI).

The certification on NBTC, first spotted by Pricebaba, suggests that the Poco X3 Pro will not support 5G. Instead, it will use 4G LTE connectivity. The X3 Pro has already received Malaysia’s SIRIM, Europe’s EEC, IMDA, FCC, and TUV Rheinland.

Apart from the certification, few other details about the Poco X3 Pro are available. However, previous reports have suggested that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is over two years old now. The Snapdragon 855 chip could also indicate the lack of 5G connectivity.