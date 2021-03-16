Poco X3 Pro design renders reveal key specifications ahead of India launch event

Poco X3 (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Poco X3 Pro India launch is scheduled for March 30. The mid-range smartphone is expected to launch globally on March 22. Ahead of the launch, Poco X3 Pro design renders have leaked. The images leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal reveal the Poco X3 Pro specifications and features.

Poco X3 Pro will share the same design as the Poco X3. It will have a hole-punch display at the front. The rear panel houses a rectangular quad-camera setup in a circular cutout.

On the right edge is the side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the power button, below the volume buttons. It will come in three colours - Phantom Black, Metal Bronze, Frost Blue. Much like the Poco X3, the Poco X3 Pro has also the big Poco branding slapped on the back.

Poco X3 Pro specifications (leaked)

Leaked Poco X3 Pro specifications suggest that the device will come with an unreleased Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. The device will come with a 48MP quad-camera setup on the back. There will also be an ultrawide lens, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor.

Poco X3 Pro will pack a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The charger is likely to ship with the box.

It is likely to sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is currently unknown if the device will have an AMOLED display or an IPS LCD.