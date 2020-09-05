Poco X3 NFC with Snapdragon 732G, 64 MP quad-rear cameras and 12Hz display may soon launch at $229



Poco is scheduled to launch a new smartphone in the upcoming days. The company recently confirmed the device would be called the Poco X3 NFC and the company has announced a new contest that will allow users to win one of ten Poco X3 NFC devices or one of hundred wireless headphones.

The best part of these puzzles is they reveal key details about the upcoming Poco X3 NFC. The Poco X3 NFC will be priced at USD 229 (Roughly Rs 16,800) or somewhere in that range. For comparison, the Poco X2 was unveiled at the same price in India earlier this year.

The Poco X3 will also feature a 120Hz display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Considering its price, the Poco X3 NFC will likely sport an LCD panel. The Poco X3 will be unveiled on September 7, with the phone going on sale on September 8. The Poco X3 NFC is set to have a global release.

The Poco X3 NFC will be the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone will pack a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Poco X3 NFC will also get a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back. The phone will also feature liquid cooling technology for better performance.